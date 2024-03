Murray (knee) will not play in Friday's tilt agianst the Timberwolves, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Murray's absence will mark his fourth straight game missed, as he continues to recover from right knee inflammation. As a result, Reggie Jackson will presumably get another start, while Collin Gillespie could see some extra minutes. The next opportunity for Murray to suit up will come Sunday against the Cavaliers.