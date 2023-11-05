Murray (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Murray suffered a right hamstring strain during Sunday's matchup against the Bulls and will be forced to miss at least one game. Reggie Jackson started at point guard during the second half of Saturday's game and should see increased run Monday.
