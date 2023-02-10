Bryant (trade) is not yet with the Nuggets and is questionable to make his team debut Saturday against the Hornets.

The Nuggets traded Davon Reed and a few second-rounders for Bryant, who figures to be the new backup center behind Nikola Jokic. Bryant showed upside with the Lakers earlier in the year, especially during Anthony Davis' extended absence. Obviously, Bryant's potential behind Jokic is limited, but he'll still be worth rostering in daily formats when the two-time MVP sits out.