Hield amassed 31 points (12-17 FG, 7-12 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 132-131 loss to the Raptors.

Hield has had limited scoring output for most of the season, but he's joined the starting lineup in his last two appearances and has posted his two highest scoring totals of the year while shooting 72.2 percent from beyond the arc. Despite Hield's lackluster results earlier this year, he's been dominant as a starter, so it certainly seems possible that he retains that role.