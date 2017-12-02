Sumner (knee) has been cleared for contact work, Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports.

Sumner was taken with the 52nd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, though has yet to see the floor while rehabbing a torn ACL. Once he's back, the two-way nature of his contract will place him in the G-League for the majority of the year, though he can spend up to 45 days at the NBA level.