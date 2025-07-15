Pacers' Enrique Freeman: Posts another SL double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freeman tallied 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes in Monday's 114-105 Summer League loss to the Bulls.
Freeman notched his second straight double-double Monday, this time finishing with 17 points. He appeared in 22 regular-season games (one start) for the Pacers in 2024-25, averaging 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds across 8.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Pacers' Enrique Freeman: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Pacers' Enrique Freeman: Back in rotation Friday•
-
Pacers' Enrique Freeman: Available Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Enrique Freeman: Won't play Saturday•
-
Pacers' Enrique Freeman: Feeling ill, iffy for Saturday•
-
Pacers' Enrique Freeman: Used sparingly in loss•