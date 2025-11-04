Jackson registered 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 29 minutes during Monday's 117-115 loss to the Bucks.

Jackson was calculated on the offensive end on the way to his best scoring output of the young campaign. He's flirted with a double-double on a few occasions so far this year, but he was finally able to secure his first during Monday's tightly contested loss. After a somewhat slow start to the 2025-26 season, Jackson is averaging a more reasonable 13.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists over his last three appearances.