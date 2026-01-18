Jackson (concussion) racked up 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 FT) and five rebounds across 17 minutes during Saturday's 121-78 loss to the Pistons.

After missing Indiana's previous 13 games due to a concussion, Jackson returned to action Saturday. The 24-year-old center was efficient from the field and finished as one of four Pacers players to score in double figures. He'll likely continue to compete for minutes with Micah Potter and Tony Bradley, who is signed to a 10-day contract, behind Jay Huff.