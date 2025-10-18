Pacers' Johnny Furphy: Doesn't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Furphy (ankle) didn't play in Friday's 133-104 preseason loss to the Spurs.
Furphy is still nursing a sprained left ankle and missed the team's preseason finale. The second-year swingman's next opportunity to suit up will come in Thursday's regular-season opener against the Thunder.
More News
-
Pacers' Johnny Furphy: Won't suit up Monday•
-
Pacers' Johnny Furphy: Won't return vs. OKC•
-
Pacers' Johnny Furphy: Productive in 20 minutes Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Johnny Furphy: Participating in training camp•
-
Pacers' Johnny Furphy: Likely done in Summer League•
-
Pacers' Johnny Furphy: Chips in 15 points in SL loss•