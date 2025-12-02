site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pacers' Johnny Furphy: Lands questionable tag
RotoWire Staff
Furphy (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Denver.
Furphy has a chance to appear for the first time since Nov. 3 due to a sprained ankle. His return could slightly eat into the playing time of Garrison Mathews and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl off the bench.
