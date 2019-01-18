Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Drops team-high 27 points

Young registered 27 points (11-17 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT),six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes in Thursday's 120-96 loss to the 76ers.

Young was the only real source of offense for the Pacers Thursday night, as he outscored the next highest teammate by 12 points. Young was extremely efficient from three and the charity stripe in the contest, which explains his season-best scoring effort.