Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Drops team-high 27 points
Young registered 27 points (11-17 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT),six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes in Thursday's 120-96 loss to the 76ers.
Young was the only real source of offense for the Pacers Thursday night, as he outscored the next highest teammate by 12 points. Young was extremely efficient from three and the charity stripe in the contest, which explains his season-best scoring effort.
More News
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Swipes four steals in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Nears double-double•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Scores team-high 26 points•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Continues strong form despite loss•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Has another solid shooting night•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Another efficient night•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...