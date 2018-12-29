Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Has another solid shooting night
Young put up 17 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and registered three rebounds, an assist and a steal over 25 minutes Friday against the Pistons.
Young saw a decrease in minutes Friday night, although it was probably because the Pacers had the game well in hand heading into the fourth quarter. The big man has produced consistently for his team of late, averaging 15.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest in December (14 games) compared to 9.2 ppg and 5.4 rpg across 14 games last month. Young will aim to continue this type of production heading into Monday's contest against Atlanta.
More News
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Another efficient night•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Strong play continues•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Leads Pacers with 26 points•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Leads team to win Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-doubles in win Monday•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Scores 20 points in Saturday's win•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...