Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Has another solid shooting night

Young put up 17 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and registered three rebounds, an assist and a steal over 25 minutes Friday against the Pistons.

Young saw a decrease in minutes Friday night, although it was probably because the Pacers had the game well in hand heading into the fourth quarter. The big man has produced consistently for his team of late, averaging 15.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest in December (14 games) compared to 9.2 ppg and 5.4 rpg across 14 games last month. Young will aim to continue this type of production heading into Monday's contest against Atlanta.