Haliburton (back) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Knicks.

Haliburton continues to deal with back spasms that popped up ahead of Game 4 of the opening-round series versus Milwaukee. He scored only six points in Game 1 (2-6 FG) against the Knicks, but he did have eight assists and four steals. If the back issues worsen, we may see more of T.J. McConnell, who was fantastic off the bench during Monday's loss.