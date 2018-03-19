Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores game-high 34 points

Davis had 34 points (14-24 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 108-89 victory over Boston.

The Pelicans recorded a much-needed victory over an injury-hit Celtics side, led by another double-double from Davis. He continues to put the team on his back as they push for an unlikely playoff berth. Every game is important for the Pelicans and Davis should be locked in the rest of the way.