Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores game-high 34 points
Davis had 34 points (14-24 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 108-89 victory over Boston.
The Pelicans recorded a much-needed victory over an injury-hit Celtics side, led by another double-double from Davis. He continues to put the team on his back as they push for an unlikely playoff berth. Every game is important for the Pelicans and Davis should be locked in the rest of the way.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in Saturday's defeat•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Fouls out after 36 minutes on the floor•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Dominates Hornets in Tuesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will be game-time call Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Officially out Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...