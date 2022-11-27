Ingram (toe) has been listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Thunder, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Ingram left Friday's game with a left big toe sprain and further testing has revealed no structural damage, but it seems as if he is a long shot to play in this one. If he ends up being ruled out, then Ingram's next chance to feature would come Wednesday at home against the Raptors.
