Williamson produced 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-8 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes during Sunday's 134-102 loss to the Rockets.

Williamson missed just two shots from the floor and two of his eight attempts from the free-throw line, but he didn't do much in other categories. The former Duke standout saw his streak of games with at least 20 points end at four contests, but he remains a reliable go-to option on offense for a Pelicans team that's no longer in the running for a playoff berth. Williamson is averaging 20.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 14 games since the beginning of March.