Thompson ended Tuesday's 105-95 win over the Bulls with 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 35 minutes.

Thompson had another strong showing Tuesday, filling out the stat sheet admirably and making his presence felt on both ends of the court. Thompson has had a few ups and downs, but for the most part, it has been a solid rookie year for him, averaging 8.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game while starting in 33 of his 58 appearances so far.