Beasley got ejected in the second half of Saturday's game against the Pistons after picking up a second technical foul, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Beasley finishes Saturday's game with 18 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and an assist across 24 minutes off the bench. He's not in danger of being suspended following the two technical fouls, so he should return to the court Monday against the Jazz.
