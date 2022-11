Gray totaled 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3PT, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 119-96 victory over Greensboro.

Gray failed to knock down a shot from three, but he turned in an efficient shooting day and also stuffed the stat sheet. He's recorded at least one block and one steal in each of his first five games of the 2022-23 campaign.