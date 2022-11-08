Boucher amassed zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and three rebounds in 14 minutes during Monday's 111-97 loss to the Bulls.

Boucher hadn't tallied fewer than eight points in a game prior to Monday's effort, so it's best to view this as an outlier showing. Boucher still averages 10.5 points and 4.8 boards per game in just over 20 minutes per contest and should remain a consistent part of the team's rotation moving forward.