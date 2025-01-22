Boucher (illness) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Magic, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Despite conflicting reports, Boucher seems good to go Tuesday after dealing with an illness. While it's unclear how much Boucher will play against Orlando, he averages 13.2 points and 7.4 rebounds in 20.2 minutes across his last five outings.
