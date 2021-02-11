Boucher played in 25 minutes off the bench and contributed 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 16 rebounds, two blocks and one assist during Wednesday's win over the Wizards.

Despite coming off the bench, Boucher extended his double-double streak to three games. His 16 rebounds were the most the third-year pro has grabbed in a game for his career. Boucher led the Raptors in offensive rebounds, total rebounds, blocks and free throws made during Wednesday's contest. Over his last three outings, Boucher has averaged 19.3 points and 12.0 rebounds while playing 29 minutes per game.