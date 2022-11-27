Boucher ended with 22 points (10-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 13 rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 105-100 victory over the Mavericks.

Boucher reached the 20-point mark for just the third time this season on Saturday, connecting on a season-high 10-of-19 field goal attempts as Toronto kept Dallas at bay down the stretch. Ten of Boucher's 22 points came in the first quarter on 5-of-8 shooting from the field, as did six of his game-high 13 rebounds. The Raptors forward played a huge role off the bench and has now recorded a double-double in three straight contests.