Koloko supplied seven points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and four blocks over 30 minutes during Saturday's 124-122 overtime loss to the Hawks.

Koloko secured a season-high 11 rebounds and also swatted away four shots. He's registered a block in each of his last three games. Koloko shouldn't be counted on to have much of a scoring impact in fantasy lineups, as he's finished in double figures just once through 17 contests this season.