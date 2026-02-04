Koloko will start against the Heat on Tuesday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

With Onyeka Okongwu (mouth) still out, Koloko will get the starting nod over Mouhamed Gueye on Tuesday. During his lone start with the Hawks in a loss to Houston on Thursday, Koloko posted six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes.