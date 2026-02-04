Hawks' Christian Koloko: Will start Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Koloko will start against the Heat on Tuesday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
With Onyeka Okongwu (mouth) still out, Koloko will get the starting nod over Mouhamed Gueye on Tuesday. During his lone start with the Hawks in a loss to Houston on Thursday, Koloko posted six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes.
More News
-
Hawks' Christian Koloko: Not starting vs. Indiana•
-
Hawks' Christian Koloko: Grabs seven boards and two stocks•
-
Hawks' Christian Koloko: Starting Thursday vs. Houtson•
-
Hawks' Christian Koloko: Strong line off bench•
-
Hawks' Christian Koloko: Signing two-way deal with Hawks•
-
Christian Koloko: Back on free-agent market•