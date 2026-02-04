Koloko finished with two points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 11 minutes during Tuesday's 127-115 win over the Heat.

Koloko moved back into the starting lineup, although he continued to play backup-level minutes. With Onyeka Okongwu sidelined due to a recent dental procedure, Atlanta is basically doing anything it can to try to fill the vacant center spot. Despite the opportunity, Koloko is not someone who needs to be rostered in fantasy, even in deeper formats.