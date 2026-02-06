default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Koloko is not in the Hawks' starting lineup against the Jazz on Thursday.

Koloko has started in two of the Hawks' last three games in the absence of Onyeka Okongwu (mouth). Even with Okongwu ruled out Thursday, Koloko will revert to a bench role while newcomer Jock Landale makes his Hawks debut as a member of the team's starting five.

More News