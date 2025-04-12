Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported after the 76ers' 124-110 loss to the Hawks that Castleton is set to sign a standard contract with the Raptors.

Castleton joined the 76ers on a 10-day contract April 3 after his second 10-day contract with the Raptors expired March 25. He played in Friday's loss to Atlanta and finished with 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes, but he'll return to Toronto on a standard contract. Across 10 games (four starts) with the Raptors, Castleton averaged 6.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 blocks over 25.9 minutes per game.