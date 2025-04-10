Castleton totaled two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 122-103 victory over Washington.

Castleton dominated the boards in Wednesday's victory over Washington, leading all players with 14 rebounds, which tied his career high. The 24-year-old signed a 10-day contract on April 3 and has served as the backup center to Adem Bona. In his four games with Philadelphia, Castleton is averaging 3.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game.