The Magic and Castleton agreed to a deal Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The details of the contract are not entirely clear, though Castleton figures to compete for a two-way spot this fall. The 25-year-old big man flashed down the stretch of the 2024-25 campaign for the injury-plagued Raptors, averaging 7.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26.2 minutes per game over 11 regular-season appearances. Castleton will try to find a spot on Orlando's bench behind Jonathan Isaac, Moritz Wagner and Goga Bitadze ahead of the new year.