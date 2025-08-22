Magic's Colin Castleton: Agrees to deal with Magic
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Magic and Castleton agreed to a deal Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
The details of the contract are not entirely clear, though Castleton figures to compete for a two-way spot this fall. The 25-year-old big man flashed down the stretch of the 2024-25 campaign for the injury-plagued Raptors, averaging 7.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26.2 minutes per game over 11 regular-season appearances. Castleton will try to find a spot on Orlando's bench behind Jonathan Isaac, Moritz Wagner and Goga Bitadze ahead of the new year.
