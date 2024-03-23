Quickley (personal) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game versus the Wizards, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Quickley's absence will mark his third straight for personal reasons. His next opportunity to suit up will come Monday against the Nets. While he is sidelined, Bruce Brown will presumably continue filling in for him in the starting lineup.
