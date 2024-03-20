Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said Wednesday that Quickley (personal) is without a timetable to return, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Quickley had already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings while he tends to an unspecified personal matter. Though Rajakovic didn't make any promises that the point guard would be action anytime soon, Quickley's status will continue to be updated on a game-by-game basis for the time being, with his next chance to play coming Friday versus the Thunder. Bruce Brown, Jahmi'us Ramsey and Javon Freeman-Liberty will see increased playmaking responsibilities in Quickley's absence for at least Wednesday's contest.