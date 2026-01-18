Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley (back) is questionable to play Sunday versus the Lakers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
It looks like Quickley has a chance of returning from a two-game absence Sunday, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If Quickley is able to get back out there, Jamal Shead would likely return to the second unit.
