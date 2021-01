Anunoby is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to a strained left calf, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.

Anunoby is a morning addition to the injury report with a strained calf, and the Raptors could end up thin on the wing against the Bucks with Pascal Siakam (knee) also questionable. If either player misses action, more minutes could be in store for the likes of Norman Powell, Terence Davis and Stanley Johnson.