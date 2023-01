Anunoby (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Knicks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Anunoby left Saturday's loss to the Celtics with a sore right ankle and will remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup while the Raptors await the results of an MRI. Until an updated diagnosis is provided for Anunoby, he'll be considered day-to-day, leaving his availability uncertain as the Raptors head into a three-game week.