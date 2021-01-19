Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Monday that McCaw (knee) continues to progress slowly from surgery and remains without a clear timeline to make his season debut, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

McCaw's left knee has nagged him throughout most of his tenure with the Raptors, as the 25-year-old first underwent surgery in November 2019 to remove a benign mass. He then required a follow-up procedure at some point prior to the 2019-20 season restart in late July, and he's been nothing more than a limited participant in practice since the Raptors reconvened for training camp. At this stage, Nurse's comments would seem to point to McCaw being week-to-week rather than day-to-day.