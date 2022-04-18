Young (thumb) has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Monday night's Game 2 against the 76ers.

Young hyperextended his left thumb during Saturday's Game 1, and while the Raptors initially believed he wouldn't have much of a chance to play Monday, it looks like he's made some tangible progress. At this juncture, it's still a 50-50 proposition, but Young will likely go through a pregame workout before a final call is made. Scottie Barnes (ankle) has been ruled out for Game 2, while Gary Trent (illness) remains doubtful.