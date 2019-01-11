Richard Solomon: Leads game in scoring
Solomon posted 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in the 112-100 win over the Starts on Thursday.
Solomon led all scorers with 22 points, narrowly edging out his positional counterpart, Willie Reed, who tallied 21. In his second season with the Thunder's G League affiliate, Solomon is averaging 13.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks in 21 games - all massive improvements upon his previous numbers.
