Richard Solomon: Returns and posts double-double
Solomon finished Thursday's win over the Red Claws with 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one blocked shot.
Solomon returned from a stint with USA Basketball and promptly registered a double-double, filing 30 minutes at center. The 26-year-old is averaging 13.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals through eight games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...