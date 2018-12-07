Solomon finished Thursday's win over the Red Claws with 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one blocked shot.

Solomon returned from a stint with USA Basketball and promptly registered a double-double, filing 30 minutes at center. The 26-year-old is averaging 13.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals through eight games this season.