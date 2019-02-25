Richard Solomon: Not retained by OKC
The Thunder elected not to re-sign Solomon after his 10-day contract expired Sunday, RealGM.com reports.
Oklahoma City likely felt little need to keep Solomon around after the team signed Markieff Morris over the All-Star break and inserted him into the rotation for the team's back-to-back during the weekend. Solomon never saw any run for the Thunder during his brief time with the team and is still awaiting his NBA debut. Expect Solomon to report back to the Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.
