Thunder's Richard Solomon: Joining Oklahoma City
Solomon will sign a 10-day contract with the Thunder, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Solomon has spent all of the 2018-19 campaign with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League, and he will now get a shot at the big leagues. The Thunder have just one game before the All-Star break, however, so his only opportunity to play under this contract will be Thursday in New Orleans.
