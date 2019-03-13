Solomon (knee) did not play in Tuesday's win over the Legends.

Solomon, who is averaging 26.4 minutes in 35 games with the Blue this season, played just 19 minutes Wednesday which would seem to indicate he may have suffered the injury in the aforementioned contest against Stockton. Essentially the team's starting center, Kevin Hervey was forced to soak up additional minutes and will likely continue to get the starts so long as Solomon is sidelined.