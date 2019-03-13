Richard Solomon: Sidelined Tuesday
Solomon (knee) did not play in Tuesday's win over the Legends.
Solomon, who is averaging 26.4 minutes in 35 games with the Blue this season, played just 19 minutes Wednesday which would seem to indicate he may have suffered the injury in the aforementioned contest against Stockton. Essentially the team's starting center, Kevin Hervey was forced to soak up additional minutes and will likely continue to get the starts so long as Solomon is sidelined.
More News
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...