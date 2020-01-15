Play

The Hornets have waived Franks on Wednesday, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

An undrafted forward out of Washington State, Franks failed to make an appearance for the Hornets this season. In 22 games played for the Greensboro Swam in the G League, Franks averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per outing.

