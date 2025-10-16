default-cbs-image
Thompson (rest) will not suit up for Thursday's preseason finale against the Hawks, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

The Rockets will be resting seven players for their preseason finale, so expect big minutes for guys like Reed Sheppard and Josh Okogie. Thompson is in no danger of missing opening night, and he'll make for an attractive early-round target on draft day.

