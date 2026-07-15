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Rockets' Bruce Thornton: Another quality performance Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Thornton finished with 18 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 90-64 Summer League victory over the 76ers.

Thornton had another quality performance Tuesday, reaching the double-digit scoring mark in his third consecutive Las Vegas Summer League appearance. He also had two steals, bringing his total to 10 during that span. The 22-year-old was drafted in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft after spending his collegiate career at Ohio State. While Thornton has shown signs of promise, he may need more time before he's ready for consistent action at the professional level.

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