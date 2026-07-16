Rockets' Bruce Thornton: Drops 23 points in SL win

Thornton tallied 23 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 100-83 Summer League victory over Brooklyn.

Thornton led the way for the Rockets in the scoring column and was one of three starters to rack up two or more steals. He's now scored in double figures in four straight Summer League showings, and while he's certainly not a lock to carve out a spot in the rotation at this point, he's on track to enter training camp with some momentum given his recent strong play.