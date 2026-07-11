Rockets' Bruce Thornton: Strikes for 27 points in SL win

Thornton tallied 27 points (7-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 35 minutes in Friday's 97-86 Summer League win over the Nuggets.

Thornton was aggressive hunting his shot and got to the charity stripe often in the Rockets' Summer League debut, finishing with a game-high 27 points. The Ohio State product also matched the game-high mark in steals. The 31st overall pick in this year's draft has a chance to carve out a role off the bench, but he isn't guaranteed consistent minutes following the signing of Marcus Smart.