Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable for Saturday
Gordon (foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
A foot injury held Gordon out of Thursday night's win over the Trail Blazers, but there doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding the shooting guard's health. But with that said, given the Rockets have already locked up the No. 1 overall seed in the West, it's possible the team continues with a cautious approach. More on Gordon's status should be released after Houston's shootaround Saturday morning.
