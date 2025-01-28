Green (head) has been cleared to start the second half of Monday's game against the Celtics, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Green went to the locker room during the second quarter after appearing to suffer a head injury, but he managed to avoid the league's concussion protocol. He'll presumably be a full go the rest of the way.
