Green said Monday that improving his playmaking and pace were major focuses during the offseason, with the guard working with Hall of Famer Steve Nash to develop those areas of his game, according to Suns reporter Ethan Kinney.

Green said Nash has helped him better understand how to read the floor and control the pace of a game, which could prove particularly useful with Phoenix looking to emphasize transition opportunities this season. Green averaged 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 32 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, and growth as a facilitator would add another dimension to his offensive profile.